New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Providing 9,000 computer tablets to students, strengthening sports training infrastructure and setting up nature-based classrooms are part of the NDMC's plans for bettering facilities at its schools in the financial year 2024-25.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the council will also be setting up a wrestling centre at the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya located on the Mandir Marg.

"The NDMC's target is to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047 by establishing modern infrastructure for education and green energy," he said.

There are around 28,000 students in 43 NDMC-run schools.

Talking about the various initiatives in the field of education, he said that during COVID-19, the council had made 811 computer tablets available to students of classes 10 and 12 in four schools on the basis of a pilot project.

"The NDMC will expand the scope of this programme by including all students from classes 9 to 12, and all PGT and TGT teachers in all schools, benefiting around 9,000 students. The distribution of the tablets will be completed in the 2024-25 fiscal and the NDMC will be the first municipal body to do so," Chahal said.

He said special emphasis will be laid on upgrading sports infrastructures in all schools. There are 14 part-time sports coaches for eight sports -- cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, boxing and lawn tennis.

The NDMC is in the process of providing 10 more coaches with the addition of two more sports -- table tennis and wrestling -- for providing professional coaching to NDMC school students during and after school hours, he said.

The work on a nature-based classroom in each of 10 NDMC and Navyug schools is under the process of tendering, and work is expected to be awarded by March 2024, Chahal said.

Chahal shared that the NDMC has entered into a collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to re-design the school uniforms of Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas and Navyug schools.

"Students of our schools who have a knack for fashion technology will assist the designers of NIFT," he said.

The NDMC member said in a recent meeting of the Navyug Board, it was approved that two consultants -- one for education and one for sports-- will be appointed.

The consultant for education will look after technological interventions needed in the field of education while the sports consultant after infrastructure needed for sports facilities and how to maintain them, he added.

Apart from this, the council also plans to appoint an estate manager for each school from among faculty members. The estate manager will be in-charge of looking after a school's infrastructure, Chahal said.

The NDMC is also laying synthetic tracks in parks. It has laid EPDM-based synthetic rubber tracks for the 2.7-km jogging track at the Nehru Park for the comfort of people, particularly the elderly, and also eliminate the problem of dust.

Based on the positive response received, a new project for laying a similar track at the Sanjay Park will be taken up in the financial year 2024- 25, he said. Its length will be 1.3 km and the estimated total cost will be Rs 1.60 crore. PTI SLB

