Thane, Jul 12 (PTI) Unidentified men entered a house cum hospital and decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.25 crore in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the hospital cum residence of a doctor in Kansai locality of the town around 11.30 pm on Monday, senior inspector Madhukar S Bhoge of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Four unidentified men entered the premises and wiped out a chopper to scare the staff and patients at the hospital and robbed them of their valuables, he said.

The accused also broke into a digital locker containing jewellery, he said, adding that the men stole valuables worth Rs 1.25 crore.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered against the accused, the official said.

