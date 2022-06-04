Jalna, Jun 4 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Jalna district has signed a memorandum of understanding to boost healthcare facilities in the region with the help of information technology, an official said on Saturday.

The Jalna Zilla Parishad signed an MoU with American India Foundation and Capgemini in Mumbai in the presence of state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday, he said.

The project will be implemented in Ghansawangi and Ambad tehsils of the district in the first phase and will be carried out in 15 months, the official said.

As per the MoU, Asha workers will be provided tablets, point of care (PoC) diagnostic devices, decision support system (DSS) and training, he said.

Asha workers will receive training to implement the project effectively, Jalna ZP CEO Manuj Jindal said.

