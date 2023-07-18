Nagpur, Jul 18 (PTI) Three women were detained for allegedly kidnapping a woman over a monetary dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kuhi police station area of the district on Sunday, an official said.

The victim was allegedly withholding Rs 8 lakh belonging to the three accused, he said.

The trio confronted the victim outside her shop on Sunday, and following an argument, they pushed the woman into their car and drove away, he said.

When the victim's family members found out about the abduction, they lodged a complaint with Kuhi police, the official said.

The victim's phone was switched off and she was eventually taken to Adyal police station, where the accused planned to lodge a complaint against her, he said.

The police rescued the woman, while the trio were detained and later released, the official said.

