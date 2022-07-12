Latur, Jul 12 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of ganja in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor To Build Dedicated EV Plant in South Korea by 2025: Report.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at a house in Coil Nagar area of the city on Monday and intercepted two persons who arrived there with the contraband, an official said.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6 Users Report Black Spots on Screen.

The police recovered 115 gm of ganja and cash to the tune of Rs 3.9 lakh from their possession, he said.

The police have arrested Sharif Latif Shaikh (34), who is the district chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akali Sena, and Ganesh Bibhishan Bansode (19), both residents of Coil Nagar, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)