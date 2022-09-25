Nagpur, Sep 25 (PTI) Two men committed suicide over financial issues in separate incidents in Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Adeep Dhengre (45) consumed poison near a hotel in the Wadi area on Saturday evening. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, an official said.

Dhengre had purchased a vehicle on loan but was unable to pay monthly instalments for last few months due to losses he had suffered in his business, the official said.

In another incident in Pardia area, Gokul Mankawde allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a saree on Saturday night, police said, adding that the deceased was an alcoholic who had borrowed money from his relatives and friends.

