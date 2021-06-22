Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Mahindra Construction Equipment (MCE) on Tuesday introduced its new BSIV-compliant range of backhoe loader EarthMaster and motor grader RoadMaster.

The new BSIV range also offers enhanced cabin features for added operator comfort and a new telematic remote care technology iMAXX, Mahindra Construction Equipment said in a statement.

iMAXX provides prognostic, diagnostic and predictive fleet management that enables customers to control their operations better, it added.

In the backhoe loader category, the company has also launched a new 50HP variant, SX Smart50, which promises one of the highest earning potential and tremendous value-for-money, it said.

MCE has introduced its new BSIV-compliant construction equipment with the launch of the new BS IV-compliant motor grader (RoadMaster G9075 and G9595 and backhoe loader) and EarthMaster SX, and VX, the company said.

Jalaj Gupta, business head at Mahindra Truck & Bus and Construction Equipment said, "We are happy to introduce our BSIV range of EarthMaster Backhoe Loaders. We are a challenger brand and our aim is to provide our customers with best-in-class solutions which provide high-reliability and low-owning and operating costs, thereby improving their productivity and profitability."

Along with this, the company has also launched its BSIV-compliant range of the RoadMaster Motor Graders necessary due to the advent of new emission norms for the construction equipment industry, he said.

With the BSIV introduction, the entire EarthMaster Range of backhoe loaders is enhanced both in terms of productivity and features. The range is well suited for all types of backhoe applications, including mining, trenching, crushers and building construction, the company said.

It would be available in two variants, SX and VX, which would be accompanied with resale value guarantee, it said.

The SX Smart50 is a product in a new low range horsepower category which is an optimum solution for the hirer segment. The product is created with a proven Mahindra 50HP Ditech BSIII engine and optimised hydraulics to provide equivalent Backhoe productivity as 74HP. SX Smart50 compliments the requirement of price sensitive customers in a highly competitive low margin segment, the company stated. HRS hrs

