Dhubulia (WB), Jan 3 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and then hanged himself from a tree in West Bengal's Nadia district after a quarrel, police said on Sunday.

Family members of Anima Biswas found her lying in a pool of blood in her house at Jhitkeponta area this morning. They also found her husband Laxman Biswas hanging from a jackfruit tree near the house, the police said.

The family members informed police who took both to Dhubulia primary health centre where doctors declared them brought dead.

The daughter of the deceased said her parents used to quarrel as her mother wanted to go to Delhi on work but her father was opposed to her mother going to Delhi.

