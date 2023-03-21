New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The board of Invest India has appointed Manmeet K Nanda as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the investment promotion and facilitation body under the commerce ministry.

Nanda succeeds Deepak Bagla, who resigned from the post last week.

In its meeting held on Monday, the board approved the appointment of Nanda, an IAS officer of the West Bengal Cadre of 2000 Batch, as the new MD and CEO, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

