Pilibhit (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) The body of a private bank employee who went missing five days ago was found in a sugarcane field here, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Yusuf (40), a resident of Gaybojh village in Pilibhit, used to work in a private sector bank in Aligarh. He had left Aligarh on Saturday to return home and went missing after reaching Pilibhit, SHO (Sungarhi) Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.

On the complaint of Yusuf's relatives, the police launched a search operation and his mobile phone, bag, clothes and other belongings near Gauhania railway crossing on Wednesday morning.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Rs 98,000 was transferred from Yusuf's account to another person's bank account. After this, the police detained Sanjeev Bharti (28), a resident of Gauhania village and interrogated him.

On Bharti's disclosure, the victim's body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Santoshpura village, police said.

The officials said the relatives of the deceased, after seeing the injury marks on Yusuf's body, alleged that he was beaten to death.

Bharti is a history-sheeter, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

