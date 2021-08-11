New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Ministry on Wednesday said that it has amended two schemes to facilitate the operation of battery-operated and methanol and ethanol-driven vehicles.

"In the Rent-a-Cab Scheme, 1989, in paragraph 1, in clause (3), after the words and figures ?section 88 of the Act, the following shall be inserted, namely: - ?and the battery operated motor cabs and motor cabs driven on methanol and ethanol exempted from the provisions of section 66 of the Act," the MoRTH said in notification issued on August 5.

The Ministry had received representations from a few states regarding issues in implementing the two schemes, because of the exemption given to these vehicles from the requirement of permit.

"In the Rent a Motor Cycle Scheme, 1997, in paragraph 1, in clause (iii), after the words and figures ?section 74 of the Act?, the following shall be inserted, namely: - ?and the battery operated motor cycles and motor cycles driven on methanol and ethanol exempted from the provisions of section 66 of the Act," it said in another notification.

The ministry had earlier notified guidelines for 'Rent a Cab' and 'Rent a Motorcycle' schemes.

