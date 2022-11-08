New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Construction and infrastructure firm NCC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 12.6 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 137.54 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit after tax of Rs 122.05 crore in the year-ago period, NCC Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 3,405 crore from Rs 2,600.87 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said.

ln the second quarter of the current year, the company secured orders aggregating to Rs 2,661 crore. The order book stood at Rs 40,020 crore on a consolidated basis as on September 30, 2022.

