Bhubaneswar, Jan 1 (PTI) Odisha's gross GST collections increased by 12.90 per cent on-year to Rs 4,351.42 crore in December 2023, officials said on Monday.

The state had collected gross GST revenue of Rs 3,854.29 crore in the corresponding month of 2022, they said.

The progressive gross GST collection during the 2023-24 fiscal (till December) stood at Rs 39,539.67 crore, registering a growth of 10.08 per cent over the corresponding period of 2022-23.

Odisha recorded a “phenomenal” growth rate of 70.07 per cent in state GST revenue, with a collection of Rs 2,578.05 crore during December 2023 as against Rs 1,515.88 crore in the last month of 2022.

The state generated 22.49 lakh waybills in December compared to 19.66 lakh waybills during the corresponding period of 2022, they added.

