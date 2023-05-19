Puducherry May 19 (PTI) As many as 13,738 students of Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory have passed the SSLC public exam held in April this year, registering a pass percentage of 89.12 per cent.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy who released the results at a press conference here on Friday said that 15,415 students -- both from government and private schools -- appeared for the examination in Puducherry and Karaikal, of which 13,738 students emerged successful.

There is a decline in the pass percentage by 3.8 percentage points compared to 2022, and a committee would be set up to go into the cause of the fall in the pass percentage, the chief minister said.

Among boys, the pass perentage was only 78.92 whereas 95.61 per cent of girls passed the public exam.

The chief minister also released the results of the plus one (Class XI) public examination in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, in the afternoon.

He said that of the 14,255 students (both from government and private schools) who appeared for the plus one examination held in March/April this year, 12,428 students emerged successful, establishing a pass percentage of 87.18.

The percentage of boys that passed the exam is only 75.73 while among girls it is 96.18.

The Union Territory of Puducherry does not have a separate Board of Examinations and has been adopted the curriculum and syllabus of the Tamilnadu State Board for the secondary and higher secondary classes.

