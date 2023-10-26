Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will tie the knot next month with Gurveen Kaur, a doctor, sources said on Thursday.

Hayer, a Cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann government and two-time MLA from Barnala, also holds the portfolios of water resources, soil and water conservation, mines and geology and science, technology and environment.

The marriage ceremony will take place on November 7 in Chandigarh, the sources said.

Dr Gurveen Kaur is a radiologist by profession. Her family stays in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Kaur's father Bhupender Singh Bajwa was the chef de mission for the Hangzhou Asian Games of the Indian contingent. Bajwa is also the president of the Wushu Association of India.

Hayer will be the third minister in the AAP government in Punjab to get married.

Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur. This year, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains got married to IPS office Jyoti Yadav.

