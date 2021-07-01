New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Thursday said its total sales increased over one-fold to 43,048 units in June as compared with 27,294 units in May this year.

The company's domestic sales stood at 35,815 units last month as compared with 20,073 in May.

Exports rose to 7,233 units last month as against 7,221 units in May, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)