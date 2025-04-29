Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) A case has been registered against a talathi for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to process the transfer of land records in Maharashtra's Thane district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

Siddhi Santosh Patkar, a talathi under the Thane Tehsildar's jurisdiction, allegedly demanded a bribe to process the transfer of land records in the name of a housing society, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Thane Unit, Madhavi Rajekumbhar said.

Also Read | Analogue Paneer: Consumer Affairs Ministry Mulls Guidelines on Labelling 'Analogue Paneer' as 'Non-Dairy' in Hotels, Restaurants.

She said the complainant, who regularly carried out work related to housing societies, had submitted an application at the tehsil office for the transfer of a land parcel to a society's name.

"Despite the submission of necessary documents, the work was kept pending, and the accused official demanded a bribe to clear the application," the official said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Monday, she said, adding that although the bribe was demanded, the accused had not accepted any money.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)