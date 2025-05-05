Bhadohi (UP), May 5 (PTI) The body of a 19-year-old Dalit labourer was found in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Monday, with initial investigation suggesting that the man was killed after his relationship with a girl turned sour, police said.

A police officer said that Shivam Kumar Saroj (19), from Siyur village in Aurai area, had left home on Sunday to attend a wedding function but did not return.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Panel Formation Likely by May End; What To Expect in Terms of Fitment Factor, Salary Hike?.

His body was found on Monday morning, Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Sarikh Gutam said adding that Saroj was hit with stone on his head. The stone with blood stains was also recovered from the spot.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons on complaint of the victims father Nandlal Saroj, the officer said.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Result of May 5 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)