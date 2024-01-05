Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The court of Special Judge (POCSO) Harshvardhan convicted Manu and imposed a fine of 20,000 on him, special prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharwa said.

Manu had raped the 16-year-old girl in June last year, he said.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victim's father and Manu was arrested five days after the incident.

