Uttarkashi, Jan 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand Police on Friday arrested a member of an inter-state gang that cheated people from different states on the pretext of giving them loans, officials said.

The accused Ravi Kumar was arrested from Nawada district in Bihar, Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

In 2022, Kumar, along with a few other members of his gang, allegedly cheated Dinesh Prasad Doval, a resident of Damta Purola here, of Rs 14.4 lakh in the name of lending him a loan.

Doval lodged a case against three persons, including Kumar, in the matter, the SP said.

The accused identified themselves using fake names and posed as agents of All India Petroleum Bajaj Finance Company and Mudra Loan Company, he added.

Luring interested customers with easy loan offers, they cheated them of lakhs of rupees in various states, the SP said.

Cases of fraud are registered against the accused in other states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttarakhand, he added.

Efforts are underway to nab the other accused, the police said.

