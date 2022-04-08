New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Friday said that it has supplied its first rake consignment of 4,000 tonnes of fly ash from Jharsuguda unit to one of the plants of ACC Cement for the production of low-carbon cement.

The move which is a part of the company's waste-to-wealth initiative will ensure utilisation of an industrial by-product like fly ash in circular avenues.

"Vedanta Aluminium... dispatched its first rake consignment of 4,000 tonnes of fly ash from Jharsuguda plant to one of the plants of ACC Cement (under parent company Holcim India)," the company said in a statement.

Fly ash is a by-product of the coal-based thermal power generation unit which caters to electricity requirement of Vedanta's aluminium smelters at Jharsuguda. Fly ash can be utilised for improving product quality, conserving energy, water and other valuable resources and reducing the industry's carbon footprint.

In cement manufacturing, every tonne of fly ash used can help save around 700-800 kg of carbon emissions and at least 340 litres of water.

"At Vedanta Jharsuguda, we use high-quality coal which results in better quality fly ash, and we are delighted to be ACC Cement's supplier of choice in this regard, given that its parent company Holcim is one of the largest cement manufacturers in the world," Sunil Gupta, CEO of Vedanta Alumunium Jharsuguda, said.

