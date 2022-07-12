Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI) Agriculture commerce supply chain company WayCool Foods has set a target to triple its revenues from the ready-to-cook brand Freshey's as it strengthened its product portfolio with the launch of Freshey's Panneer on Tuesday, the company said.

Freshey's the ready to cook brand from WayCool Foods today launched Freshey's Panneer. This is a new addition to the value-added dairy products portfolio, the company said.

Under this category (dairy products), the brand aims to further strengthen its foothold in the dairy industry and to triple its revenue from dairy this fiscal year, the city based company said in a statement.

Freshey's already has batters and expanded products including ghee and curd under the ready to cook segment.

"We are delighted to be expanding the value-added products segment with the launch of Freshey's paneer. The Indian dairy industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 14-15 per cent and we are confident that Freshey's as a brand will also grow at a CAGR of 14-15 per cent...", company Chief Business Officer, BP Ravindran said.

According to him, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the demand for easy to cook protein sources in the country, especially in the southern states.

Backed by research and development and innovation led product trials, the brand has developed rich, soft and milk products. The Freshey's Panneer will be available in 200 gms variants across retail outlets, the statement added.

