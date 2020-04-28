'Leadership Lessons from Ramayana' is Necessary in Today's Challenging Times: JNU VC

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that the "Leadership Lessons from Ramayana" is necessary in today's challenging times."Leadership Lessons from Ramayana is necessary today. Mahatma Gandhi himself said that there is no one greater than Rama. Lord Rama is formless and timeless. He taught us how to uphold truth, justice, equality and equanimity even under adverse circumstances," said Kumar. "There is a great deal to learn from Ramayana particularly during these challenging times as the world continues its battle against coronavirus," said Kumar in a video.The JNU will be organising 'Leadership Lessons From Ramayana' on May 2-3 from 4 pm till 6 pm. The session will be streamed live. It will be organised jointly by the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies and School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)