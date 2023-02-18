Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): After a week of heavy workload and stress, how does your Sunday look like? You might be planning for loads of things, but ending up doing nothing. Or it might be the opposite. You have planned nothing and eventually spent an eventful Sunday. Planned or no-planned, Sundays call for food, comfort, bingeing and spending quality time with family and friends. Some people prefer going out, some staying indoors. Feel free to pamper yourself on Sunday. If you don't find a company, make it even more special as it's a day for self-indulgence. Here's a list of well-known and not-so-known ways to spend your Sundays.

Reading a book

Booklovers don't need a special day for reading. They can read books on their way to work, inside a bus or metro or in a cab. But Sundays give them an uninterrupted opportunity to read on and on...

Taking a power nap

A majority number of people ranging from the age group of 18 years to 30 above prefer power naps on Sundays. They prefer doing nothing and rejuvenating their body and soul with peaceful sleep.

Playing board games

Do you call yourself the queen of board games? Young people love spending hours on board games on Sundays. They often adopt this way to mingle with the elderly people in the family. They find this cerebral exercise extremely stress-busting.

Hosting BBQ

Are you a foodie? If you are a foodie, you must be loving feeding others as well. Surprise your friends and family by hosting a BBQ for them. Save some unique recipes to tickle their taste buds.

Baking

Sundays call for experimenting with your culinary skill. If you have planned for a long to try your hands at baking, this is the moment.

Playing with pets

You know the genes of your pets. Whether they love to stay indoors or go out, depending on their mood, spend your time with your pets.

Strolling around a park

Spend some time with nature. For fresh air, direct sunlight, and a soothing effect that could calm your mind, take a stroll around the park near your place.

Binge watching

It might be harmful to your health as you will sit for hours together to watch your favourite movies or series. But Sundays are meant for breaking the rules. So binge-watching and binge-eating are allowed on such days.

Remember, apart from your professional compulsions, working on Sundays is not recommended. If you don't enjoy your Sunday, you won't enjoy the rest of the week. (ANI)

