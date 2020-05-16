Maha: CAPF Companies Deployed in Mumbai, Some Other Cities

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) CAPF companies have been deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Amravati and some other places to ensure state police get respite from coronavirus-related duties, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday.

The state government had recently requested the Centre to deploy 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces.

"Some of their companies have come to Maharashtra. Their personnel have been deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Amravati and other places to ensure Maharashtra police gets rest," Deshmukh told reporters.

To a question, Deshmukh said 800 persons have been arrested in connection with attacks on policemen during the lockdown.

