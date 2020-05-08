Maha: Excise Inspector, Peon Held for Bribery in Bhandara

Nagpur, May 8 (PTI) An inspector and a peon of the state excise department were arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a beer shop owner in Bhandara, some 60 kilometres from here, said a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official.

He identified the accused as inspector Tanaji S Kadam (50) and peon Kishor Bilanwar (45).

"The two had demanded Rs 1,000 to issue a challan receipt to a beer shop owner in Jawahar Nagar in Bhandara. He approached the ACB which laid a trap today and caught Kadam and Bilanwar red-handed. They were charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he added.

