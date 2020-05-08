Maharashtra to Promote All University Students, Except Those in Final Year, Without Exams

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that all university students in the state, apart from those in the final year, will be promoted without examination due to COVID-19 lockdown."All university students in Maharashtra, except those in the final year, will be promoted to the next class without examination due to COVID-19 lockdown. The final year examinations will be held in July," State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1 issued directions to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4. (ANI)

