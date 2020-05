Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): A man's body was found hanging in a public toilet in Gundavali in Andheri East on Friday.The body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered.The matter is under investigation.Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

