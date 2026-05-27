Mission ShakthiSAT: Your Chance to Support a Historic Moon Mission

Mission ShakthiSAT is widening the reach of its primary lunar project by opening doors to new international partners. Chennai, India — 26 May 2026 — Under the leadership of Dr. Srimathy Kesan, the groundbreaking all-girls lunar satellite program, Mission ShakthiSAT, is scaling up its global footprint. The initiative is now calling on universities, international organizations, industry leaders, STEM advocates, educators, and policymakers to join what has become a significant worldwide movement in space education.

Spearheaded by Space Kidz India, the project aims to empower over 12,000 girls across 108 nations, emphasizing space science, leadership, diplomacy, and collaborative research. Since its inception on 16 January 2025, the mission has evolved into an expansive global network that unites ambassadors, scientists, educators, and students, all dedicated to the shared objective of advancing space education and fostering leadership pathways for young women.

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A significant milestone has been achieved with the release of a 21-module curriculum, now hosted on the Zoho Learn platform. Created by a team of professors, scientists, and global experts, the coursework offers students hands-on experience in areas such as satellite technology, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and leadership. The program aims to cultivate scientific inquiry, collaboration, and vital future-ready skills among young women worldwide.

Mission ShakthiSAT is supported by a prestigious international advisory board, which includes Dr. Claire Nelson, Dr. Hashima Hasan, Alma Okpalefe, Huma Siddiqui, Maria Militsopoulou, Melina Maghazehi, and Yip ThyDiep Ta. The combined expertise and guidance of these professionals are crucial in strengthening the mission’s international standing and its collaborative objectives.

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As the project moves into Phase 2, the focus is shifting toward scientific exchange, international cooperation, and satellite integration, with plans to incorporate payload concepts from around the world. Key partners include Macquarie University for Australia, Shamaal Space for South America, the University of South Alabama and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for the United States, the Egyptian Space Agency for the African continent, and SMW Engineering for Europe. These collaborations highlight a commitment to global unity and shared innovation in space exploration.

By blending aerospace technology with the creative arts, Mission ShakthiSAT is reimagining how scientific endeavors are visually represented. The team is actively pursuing collaborations with leading fashion design schools, photographers, and makeup artists to establish a distinct, globally recognized brand identity for this historic project.

To support this vision, the mission will host the world’s first "Space Meets Fashion" Ramp Show on 29 August 2026. This event will showcase the intersection of space science, sustainability, and creativity on a global stage. Organizers are inviting fashion schools, creative studios, and visual artists to take part. Additionally, the International Women Diplomacy Summit is scheduled for 28 August 2026. This forum will gather women leaders, scientists, policymakers, and young changemakers to address topics such as STEM, diplomacy, and sustainability. Further details regarding the summit, including registration, will be released soon.

Beyond its educational goals, Mission ShakthiSAT is pioneering a new approach to resource management in Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). By aligning the objectives of various nations toward unified scientific discovery, the project seeks to minimize the need for redundant satellite launches. A single, shared satellite can efficiently collect and distribute data among all partners. This strategy illustrates how international cooperation can help manage orbital congestion and improve space debris mitigation. Furthermore, the mission intends to launch a dedicated LEO satellite to promote sustainable space practices and responsible orbital use for future generations.

This historic mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on 11 October 2026, a date that aligns with the International Day of the Girl Child. Mission ShakthiSAT is more than just a satellite project; it acts as a global platform for peace, innovation, and education. It captures the aspirations of young girls worldwide and aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and leaders. As the project grows, Mission ShakthiSAT invites universities, corporations, and government entities to join in shaping the future of women in the space sector.

Mission ShakthiSAT

Email : Spacekidzindia@gmail.com

: Spacekidzindia@gmail.com Website : https://www.shakthisat.com

: https://www.shakthisat.com DriveLink : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1A_DuS2K00X9t_F_l-uW4w8aPP52CFg36?usp=sharing

: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1A_DuS2K00X9t_F_l-uW4w8aPP52CFg36?usp=sharing Mission ShakthiSAT Anthem: https://youtu.be/PiWl1cicZH0?si=qAM7M6MorkHhmnKg

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).