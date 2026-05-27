Business News | High Fuel Prices: Air India Cuts 22% Domestic Flights; IndiGo Trims 5-7% Domestic, 17% International

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Air India and IndiGo are reducing domestic flight operations between June and August 2026 as high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices continue to impact airline operations and commercial viability.

Air India is set to cut up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights during the period, while IndiGo plans a 5-7 per cent reduction in domestic capacity. IndiGo has also reduced its international capacity by 17 per cent.

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Air India on Wednesday said it has "temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes" with a reduction in frequencies on select routes between June and August 2026.

The airline said the move follows its earlier decision to trim select international services during the same three-month period.

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"In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes," Air India said in a statement.

According to the airline, the adjustments are "driven by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on overall operations."

Brent crude oil prices have surged more than 50 per cent over the last nearly three months as tensions in the Middle East intensified following the conflict between the United States and Iran. The energy markets have remained under pressure due to fears of prolonged supply disruptions in the region.

Global oil supply has also been impacted by disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes, leading to a sharp increase in fuel and energy prices globally. The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant share of global crude oil transportation, and any disruption in the route directly impacts international energy markets.

Although Brent crude prices have recently moderated and were trading around USD 96 per barrel at the time of filing this report, prices still remain significantly higher compared to levels before the geopolitical tensions escalated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)