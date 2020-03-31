Modi, Macron Hold Discussion on COVID-19, Agree That Experts Share Info to Deal with Crisis

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday agreed that expert teams of the two countries would actively share information on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as about ongoing research on treatment and vaccines.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the crisis posed by the pandemic, and underlined the importance of global collaboration and solidarity in the present situation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The French president strongly agreed with Prime Minister Modi's view that the COVID-19 crisis is a turning point in modern history, and offers the world an opportunity to forge a new human-centric concept of globalisation, it said.

The two underlined the importance of not losing sight of other global concerns like climate change, which impact humanity as a whole. They also stressed on the need for devoting special attention to the needs of less-developed countries, including those in Africa, during the present crisis.

Modi expressed his condolences to Macron for the loss of lives in France due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"They agreed that the expert teams of both countries would actively share information on measures to prevent the spread of the virus, and research on treatment and vaccines," the statement said.

Macron welcomed Modi's suggestion that the practice of yoga offers a convenient means of ensuring mental and physical well-being, for people confined to their homes by the pandemic.

"He confirmed that Yoga has been winning new practitioners in France during the present health crisis," the statement said, adding the two leaders agreed that the India-France partnership could contribute to advancing a spirit of human-centric solidarity in the present difficult times.

