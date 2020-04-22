Modi Says India Stands with Nepal in COVID Fight

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, after his Nepalese counterpart thanked him for supply of essential medicines.

Modi also said India-Nepal relationship is special.

"Our bonds are not only strong but also deep-rooted," Modi wrote on twitter. "India stands in solidarity with people and the Government of Nepal to fight COVID-19 pandemic.”

He was responding to a tweet by Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who thanked India for supplies of medicine to fight the pandemic.

"I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handedover to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India," the Nepal PM wrote.

