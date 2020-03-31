Mumbai: Athawale Starts Food Service for Lockdown-affected

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Union minister for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said he was starting a food service for daily wagers affected by the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He said those needing a meal in Mumbai's Bandra East area can avail the free service.

He also urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to call an all-party meeting on the issue.

