Nine More Coronavirus Cases in Dharavi, Total 189

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Nine persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the densely-populated slum area to 189, a civic official said.

New cases were found in Kumbharwada, Shasrtrinagar, PMGP Colony, Kuttiwadi, 90-feet road and Tekdi Masjid localities of Dharavi, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officer.

Twelve COVID-19 patients from the area have died so far,the official added.

