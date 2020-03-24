Over 1000 Arrested in Kolkata for Defying Lockdown Order

Kolkata, March 24 (PTI) More than 1,000 people have been arrested in the city in a span of 24 hours for flouting the lockdown order imposed by the state government at 5 pm on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Amid the growing coronavirus scare, the West Bengal government has announced a lockdown in the state till March 31, in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease.

As many as 1,003 people have been arrested by the Kolkata Police for violating the Total Safety Restrictions 271 from south division, 198 and 118 from south suburban and central divisions respectively, the officer said on Tuesday.

In the north and the south west divisions, 99 each were arrested for flouting the rules, while 97 more were picked up from eastern suburban division.

Altogether 55 people were nabbed from the port division, the officer said.

During naka-checking and patrolling, police picked up another 58 people from the southeast division and eight have been arrested from the east division, he said.

"All of them will be prosecuted under sections dealing with disobedience of order duly promulgated... the senior officer added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had repeatedly urged people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, and follow the guidelines set by the government.

Nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state so far. Of them, one died at a city hospital on Monday afternoon.

