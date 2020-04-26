Over 684 Tons of Essential, Medical Cargo Delivered Under Lifeline Udan During Covid-19 Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday informed that 383 flights have flown across 3,76,952 km to transport over 684 tons of essential and medical cargo delivered across the country under Lifeline Udan during Covid-19 lockdown."The spirit of service with which corona warriors of Lifeline UDAN have been serving fellow citizens by transporting medical and essential supplies is truly laudable," Singh said in a tweet."383 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers. 223 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Cargo transported till date is around 684.08 tons. Aerial distance covered by Lifeline Udan flights till date is over 3,76,952km," said an official statement of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.According to the statement, helicopter services including Pawan Hans Ltd have been operating in J&K, Ladakh, Islands and North East region transporting critical medical cargo and patients. A special focus has been on the North East Region, island territories and the hill states.The statement said domestic cargo operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart and Indigo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis. "In the international sector, a cargo air-bridge was established with East Asia for transportation of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and Covid-19 relief material. The quantity of medical cargo brought in by Air India is 554 tons till 25th April 2020," it added. (ANI)

