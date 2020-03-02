PIL Seeks SC Monitored SIT Probe in Delhi Violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday by a social activist seeking direction for a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into the Delhi violence. The petition was filed by Yogita Bhayana through her lawyer Utsav Singh Bains.It also sought appropriate orders from the Supreme Court directing Centre to initiate departmental action against police officers for their alleged failure to prevent violence by police personnel. Further, it sought an order directing the respondents to immediately preserve the CDR (Call Detail Record)/ tower locations of all police officers posted in violence-affected areas during Delhi violence and submit the same to the court."Supreme Court should pass appropriate orders directing the respondents to provide adequate compensation for loss of life and injury, medical aid, essential relief supplies, rehabilitation, reimburse and repair damaged private properties of violence-affected persons under the supervision of a Judicial Officer," read the plea. (ANI)

