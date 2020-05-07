PM Modi, European Council President Discuss COVID-19 Situation

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and the two leaders discussed situation created by COVID-19 and responses to the challenge."The two leaders discussed the situation of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in India and the European Union. They appreciated mutual cooperation extended in the face of the pandemic, including for ensuring supplies of essential pharmaceutical products," a PMO release said.Both the leaders recognized the importance of regional and global coordination to effectively address the health and economic impact of COVID-19. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership and agreed that their officials would work together to prepare a substantive agenda for the next India-EU Summit meeting.The leaders also agreed to remain in touch on the evolving dimensions of the crisis as well as the post-Covid context. The Prime Minister said in a tweet later that he had excellent discussion with the President of the European Council and the India-EU partnership has tremendous potential in many areas, including scientific research and innovation."Had an excellent discussion with @eucopresident H.E. Charles Michel on how India and Europe can cooperate during the COVID-19 crisis for protecting global health and contributing to global economic recovery," he said.Michel said he welcomes India's leadership in tackling the virus in the region and globally."Spoke today with @narendramodi about how EU and India can drive greater global cooperation in fighting COVID19. I welcome India's leadership in tackling the virus in the region and globally. We also discussed our strategic partnership, as a catalyst for economic recovery," he said. (ANI)

