Pune City COVID-19 Case Doubling Rate Now 11 Days: Civic Chief

Pune, May 8 (PTI) The time taken for COVID-19 cases to double in Pune city in Maharashtra has now improved to 11 days from seven days late last month, a senior civic official said on Friday.

As per data released by Pune Municipal Corporation, the number of COVID-19 cases on April 25 was 1,122 which increased to 2,040 on May 6.

"We have increased swab collection centres and some of them are near hotspots. So more and more people are coming forward to get themselves tested. On Thursday, over 1,000 tests were carried out," said PMC Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

Speaking on the doubling rate, he said, "As per the latest information, the doubling rate is 11 days now, which shows improvement in the overall situation," he added.

He said an advertisement for doctors in civic-run hospitals has got over 500 responses and some of them will be appointed on contract basis soon.

He said the PMC had distributed ration to 70,000 families living in hotspots.

"A demand is coming from people of some of these areas that shops selling essential items be closed for 15 days as there is enough ration with families for the next 15 days. This is to minimise movement of people within these zones," he said.

