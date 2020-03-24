Pune Lockdown: Cops Set Up Check Points, Issue 4 WhatsApp Nos

Pune, Mar 24 (PTI) Pune police on Tuesday set up barricaded check points at 180 places to stop people from defying lockdown rules in place to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Some people roaming around on motorcycles were light- caned, while diesel and petrol sales were stopped at fuel pumps to deter motorists from venturing out.

"We had nakabandisat 180 places in the city today. Since it was difficult to file cases against violators, we have takenphotographs of them as well as their identity cards. Later cases will be registered under section 188 of IPC," said joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisve.

People were seen queuing outside shops after Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Police Commissioner K Venkatesham asked people not panic and said shops selling essential commodities will remain open.

To facilitate citizens in emergencies during the lockdown, the police activated four WhatsApp numbers to answer queries.

The numbers are 9145003100, 8975283100, 9168003100, 8975953100.

Police said exemption will be given in exceptional circumstances.

