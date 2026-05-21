Queen Elizabeth Backed Ex-Prince Andrew as Trade Envoy

LONDON (AP) — Documents show Queen Elizabeth II was “very keen” that the former Prince Andrew be given the job of UK trade envoy.

The U.K. government on Thursday released the confidential papers related to Andrew’s appointment, just months after lawmakers accused the king’s brother of putting his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein ahead of the nation.

“The Queen is very keen that the Duke of York should take on a prominent role in the promotion of national interests,” the head of Britain’s trade body wrote in a letter.

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Another document, a government memo sent to U.K. trade staff around the world, says that “HRH’s high public profile” will require “careful and sometimes strict media management,” in a reference to Andrew.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).