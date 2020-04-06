Ranchi Woman Tests COVID-19 Positive, 6 Family Members Quarantined; Total Cases in J'khand 4

Ranchi, Apr 6 (PTI) A 54-year-old woman here tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of such cases to four in Jharkhand, a senior official said.

The woman hails from Ranchi's Hindpiri, from where the state's first case was reported on March 31 when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman was found to have contracted the disease.

The quinquagenarian is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences here, the official said, adding that six of her family members have been placed under quarantine.

On Sunday, a woman, who had returned from Bangladesh recently, tested positive for COVID-19 in Bokaro district, while the day before, a man from Hazaribagh was found to have contracted the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)