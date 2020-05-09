ReNew Solar Power Lowest Bidder for 400MW Projects

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) ReNew Solar Power Pvt Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder at a tariff of Rs 2.90 per unit for 400 MW renewable energy capacity put on auction by Solar Energy Corporatindia (SECI).

SECI concluded the auction this evening for 400 MW renewable energy capacity, an industry source said.

The developers can develop solar, wind, and hybrid projects under this tender. The developers would supply power to the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The second lowest bidder was Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd at tariff of Rs 2.91 per unit for 400 MW projects.

These are the round the clock power supply projects which means these could be augmented by energy storage systems.

