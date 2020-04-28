Robinson Was a Wholehearted Player: Lawrenson Pays Tribute to Former Teammate

Liverpool [UK], April 28 (ANI): Former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson expressed grief over the demise of Michael Robinson. Robinson, who had been battling cancer since 2018, died at the age of 61 on Tuesday. "It's extremely sad," the club's official website quoted Lawrenson as saying.Lawrenson and Robinson were teammates for club and country, Republic of Ireland.Robinson had scored 12 goals during his first season as Liverpool clinched a historic treble of the league championship, Milk Cup and European Cup.Recalling Robinson's footballing career, Lawrenson said that the former was a 'whole-hearted player' and would 'give you absolutely everything'."Robbo was such a whole-hearted player. He would give you absolutely everything and he wouldn't try to do things that he couldn't," he said."He wasn't a Rush or a Dalglish, he was Michael Robinson, and he played a big part for us during that treble season," Lawrenson added. (ANI)

