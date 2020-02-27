Security Forces Conduct Flag March in Violence-hit North-East Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Security forces on Thursday conducted a flag march in different parts of North-East district to monitor the situation in the area in wake of violence in the national capital.All the security personnel were equipped with riot gears and batons during the march.This comes after newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava late on Wednesday took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in North-East district.Security has been deployed at various locations in the district with Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar among the violence-hit areas in the North-East district.On Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had also visited the district. Death toll in the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in parts of North-East Delhi on Thursday stood at 27. (ANI)

