Smallcap World Fund Sells Endurance Technologies Shares Worth over Rs 192 Cr

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Smallcap World Fund Inc on Wednesday offloaded Endurance Technologies Ltd's shares worth over Rs 192 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data on BSE, a total of 33.95 lakh shares were sold by Smallcap World Fund at an average price of Rs 566.66 apiece.

The total deal value stood at Rs 192.42 crore.

According to Endurance Technologies' shareholding data for March 2020 quarter, Smallcap World Fund is a public shareholder and held 3.62 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Endurance Technologies on Wednesday settled 5.59 per cent lower at Rs 567.4 on the BSE.

