SPO-HIGHLIGHTS At 5PM Sports Highlights

Let people write me off, I am preparing for 2021 Tokyo now: Sushil Kumar

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) "People have this habit of writing me off every now and then but it does not affect me," says veteran wrestler Sushil Kumar, quashing talk of retirement and insisting that postponement of Tokyo Olympics has given him a very good shot at qualifying for his fourth Games.

Familiarity with lockdowns helps Kashmir but pandemic causing distress

By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Kashmir's familiarity with lockdowns is helping it to cope with the unprecedented global health crisis better but it is causing the valley greater distress than the ones in the past.

India's series win in Australia had lot to do with Smith, Warner's absence: Waqar Younis Karachi, Apr 6 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis feels that India's Test series victory in Australia back in 2018 could be largely attributed to the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner from a team that was already reeling due to the after effects of ball-tampering controversy.

Cummins prioritises T20 World Cup over IPL

Melbourne, Apr 6 (PTI) With cricket facing an uncertain future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins would like to see the T20 World Cup at home being held over the lucrative IPL in which he would enter as the costliest foreign buy.

Using this time to reflect and recalibrate: SL coach Mickey Arthur

Colombo, Apr 6 (PTI) Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur is utilising the forced break from cricket to reflect on his three-month tenure and recalibrate future plans for the team.

COVID-19: Vijender hopes for pro career to resume in second half of 2020

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The planning has gone out of the window thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic but hope is intact for India's professional boxing star Vijender Singh, who is optimistic of resuming his currently on-hold career in the second half of the year.

Dhoni owns Malinga in IPL battles between CSK and MI: Styris

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes the IPL rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians pits the game's best finisher, M S Dhoni, against the best death bowler, Lasith Malinga, in which the former India captain owns the veteran Sri Lankan.

Fighting COVID-19: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani donates Rs 5 lakh Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Multiple world champion ace cueist Pankaj Advani on Monday donated Rs 5 lakh in country's fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 120 Indian lives.

Not a good idea: Waqar Younis on calls for cricket in empty stadiums amid COVID-19

Karachi, Apr 6 (PTI) Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Monday said he is not in favour of cricket resuming before empty stadiums amid the COVID-19 pandemic as he feels the desperate plan would end up creating more problems while the world battles a worsening health crisis.

Looking Back: When father took 16-year-old Shreyas to sports psychologist New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Pushy parents tend to cause more harm than good to their children, enduring torrid times, but a few receptive ones dig deep looking for reasons behind the falling performance of their wards. PTI

