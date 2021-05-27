By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Around 24 para-athletes from three different disciplines are currently waiting for visa assistance to participate in their respective tournaments in June.

The para-athletes (10 shooters, six para table tennis players, and eight powerlifters) have to visit Peru, Dubai, and Slovenia for tournaments in the coming days but due to the COVID-19 enforced travel restrictions the players have been facing issues regarding the visa.

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) secretary-general Gursharan Singh on Thursday informed that the body has received a confirmation from Peru to apply for the visa and are hopeful to get a nod for the remaining two countries soon.

"As of now we have received one email from LOC (Local Organising Committee) Peru over visa they have given permission now will be applying to the embassy of Peru also will have to work out on transit visa," Gursharan told ANI.

"In shooting 18 quota places are available for Olympics qualification and we believe that we can grab most of them that is the reason we want our players to participate in this event," he added.

Talking about the other tournaments, the PCI secretary-general said, "Dubai we have spoken over the phone, they are saying that LOC of the tournament has written to the concerned authority of UAE to allow Indian athletes under special category. We are hopeful that in a day or two will get some good news."

Earlier this week, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in order to fix the visa issue for six members of the para table tennis team.

"And for the TT players IOA has also written to the international federation hopefully that will also be sorted out soon," Gursharan said.

The six member para TT team is: Vaishnavi Vinayak Sutar, Vinayak Prakash Sutar, Trivendra Singh, Patel Sonalben Manubhai, Hemangi Vishnubhai Patel, and Jayesh Mohan Acharya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)