New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Cycling Federation of India announced the hosting of the 41st Senior, 28th Junior and 10th Para Track Cycling Championship here at the IG Indoor Stadium, New Delhi from June 18 to June 22. This event was earlier proposed for the month of February 2022 but due to the pandemic, this has now been scheduled for June 2022.

The event will be held at the state of Art Indoor Cycling Velodrome. This event will be held under the aegis of ACC and has been approved by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is being supported by the SAI.

Asia's biggest Cycling Event will witness nearly 500 riders from 20 countries in all the sections of Men Elite, Women Elite, Men Junior, and Women Junior. There will be a record number of participants because it's the first Track Continental Championship after the pandemic and secondly this will be the first step towards the qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024. The points gained by the riders will add to their ranking which ultimately will matter for the World Championship and thereafter the ranking will start the Olympics qualification process in 2023.

The leading Cycling nations China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Iran have already confirmed their participation. The top World riders from China, Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia will be also vying for the top continental honours.

Indian team, which was ranked No. 1 in the World as a junior and has graduated into seniors will be led by none other than the World No.1 Junior Keirin Sprint and team sprint Esow from Andaman and Nicobar Island. While World No. 1 Ronaldo in junior will also be testing his skills in the first Continental Championship of their carrier as seniors. The Indian team sprint which was World as No. 1 in juniors will also be trying their luck with the top Asian riders. Not only in the sprinting events, India will also field a strong endurance team.

All in all a strong team with 42 riders in Men Elite, Men Junior, Women Elite and Women Junior will be part of the strong 56 members contingent. The Indian team is expected to put up a strong show and possibly the best ever performance at the Asian level.

There are four countries including India which have entered their team for the Para events also. (ANI)

