Akron (Ohio), Jul 15 (PTI) Arjun Atwal made his second successive Major cut on the PGA Tour Champions as he shot a second straight 2-over 72 and ensured weekend action at the Kaulig Companies Championship.

His rounds of 72-72 gave him a total of 4-over 144 and he is now T-27, two places better than the first round at Firestone Country Club.

Starting from the 10th tee, Atwal had two birdies against four bogeys. The birdies came on the 13th and 16th and he dropped shots on the 15th, 17th, fourth and ninth holes.

Overnight co-leader Harrison Frazar (65-68) birdied three of his first six holes on way to a second-round 68. At seven-under 133, that gave him a one-shot lead at the halfway point.

Rookie Stewart Cink in second place and the World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els, in third place, are lurking with 36 holes to play.

Atwal is playing his second Seniors Major and he made the cut earlier, too, at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. His best this season has been T-11 at the Invited Celebrity Classic, which was also his debut event in Seniors.

K J Choi, who is fourth, shot the day's equal best of 4-under 66, a score that was matched by Rod Pampling (Tied-5th) and Mark Hensby (T-13).

Frazar is making his 12th start of the 2023 season and he has one top-10 finish at Trophy Hassan II. With a win on Sunday, he would snap a winless streak of more than 12 years. He does have one win on the PGA Tour (2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic) and one win on the Korn Ferry Tour (1997 Nike South Carolina Classic).

Rookie Stewart Cink, making his second start on PGA Tour Champions, carded 68 and sits in second place at 6-under. He was third in his debut on PGA Tour Champions' 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

The 46-time PGA Tour Champions winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer, a three-time winner of the Kaulig Companies Championship, sits T8 at 1-under after shooting 68.

